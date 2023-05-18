Hyan Praises Athena, Says She Doesn’t Get Enough Credit For Her Talent

Hyan is a big fan of Athena’s work and things she deserves more credit for her talent in the ring. The indie star spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds and talked about working with the ROH Women’s Champion. You can check out some highlights below:

On Athena’s talent: “First of all, I don’t think Athena gets enough credit for how talented she is. She has such a good wrestling mind and she watches all wrestling. Even when she was in WWE, she was following the independents, so she knew what was out there. I don’t think she gets enough credit for how insanely talented she is and how insanely athletic she is. That girl can move and her movements are so snappy. That’s not very common to have that kind of movement and body control.”

On seeing Athena as a role model: “When I was getting ready to have my first matches, she was already signed to WWE. When I was training at Reality of Wrestling, her name would come up a lot because she was the big name who came out of that school. I just wanted to be like her so badly. She’s kind of a role model to me or someone that I can see like, I love her career, and I would love to have a career like hers.

“I think she deserves all her flowers. Getting in the ring with her was such a great experience because there are not a lot of women that you can get in the ring with and truly learn from. She is someone you can learn from. Even if it’s a five or six-minute match, anyone who gets in the ring with her will walk away a better wrestler.”