HYAN On Facing Mickie James, Says She Sees James Like Ric Flair

HYAN has faced Mickie James twice in the ring over the past couple years, and she reflected on the experiences in a new interview. HYAN spoke with Fightful’s Scott Edwards and talked about her matches with James at an Impact taping and then at the RevPro Anniversary show in August, where she and James battled Alex Windsor for the latter’s RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship. You can see a couple of highlights below:

On working with James at the event: “I was like marking out for Mickie. I even told her after the match, ‘I’m so happy I got to wrestle you.’ I see Trish and Lita as like Rock and Stone Cold. I see Mickie James as like Ric Flair. To me, it was such an honor to be in the ring with her. When I walk into these big match situations, I do get nerves, but I try to tell myself to soak it in. When you’re just ‘go, go, go,’ you don’t get to really make that memory because you’re focused on what is in front of you. I just try to tell myself and give myself a second of ‘have fun. You might not get to do this again, so soak it up.’ When I do that, the nerves melt away and it was such a great experience.”

On the fans chanting for James: “They lived in my nightmares [laughs]. The monotone, non-stop, ‘Hardcore Country’ chants were a thing to remember. Multiple people have told me, ‘I watched your match, I have Hardcore Country stuck in my head.’”