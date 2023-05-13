Hyan Has NJPW and Matches With Mercedes Mone And KAIRI On Her List of Goals

Hyan has been busy on the independent scene as of late, and she says she would love to go to NJPW and face Mercedes Mone And KAIRI. Hyan recently spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds and you can see some highlights below:

On her career goals: “Right now, I would say getting to New Japan. That’s a promotion that I sink my teeth into when I’m watching it. I love that style of wrestling. For the longest time, I didn’t think it was a possibility just because they weren’t using women. If you wanted to do anything equivalent to that, it would be wrestling for a Joshi promotion. Now, they are utilizing women and utilizing the top and very best women in the world. I want to be part of that. It’s a huge bucket list item for me… I want to be the IWGP Women’s Champion. That’s the ultimate goal.”

On who she would like to face in NJPW: “Mercedes Mone. That’s who everyone is lining up to wrestle against. She’s my ultimate opponent right now. I would love to get in the ring with KAIRI. I’ve trained with Athena before and she told me how talented KAIRI is in the ring. I would love to get in the ring with her as well.”