Hybrid Wrestling Aces Low Results 10.08.21: Mercedes Martinez in Action

– Hybrid Wrestling held its Aces Low event last night at The Showboat in Atlantic, City New Jersey. The card featured former WWE Superstar Mercedes Martinez returning to action and beating Holidead in a one-on-one match. Below are the results from last night’s Hybrid Wrestling card, courtesy of Fightful:

* YoKai (Janai Kai & Yoya) & Big Vin beat Young Dumb N Broke (Charlie Tiger, Ellis Taylor & Griffin McCoy) (w/ Jordan Oliver).

* Trish Adora beat Marti Belle and Masha Slamovich and Sahara Seven.

* Conan Lycan was victorious over Matt Makowski.

* Mercedes Martinez picked up the win over Holidead.

* Carlito beat JJ Garrett.

* Kiera Hogan vs. Tasha Steelz ultimately ended in a no contest ruling.

* 1 Called Manders vs. Otis Cogar also ended in a no contest ruling.

* The Second Gear Crew (1 Called Manders & Mance Warner) beat The Cogar Brothers (Atticus Cogar & Otis Cogar).