Ian Riccaboni to Call ROH World Title Match at The Wrld On GCW Next Month

December 21, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The ROH World Title match at The Wrld On GCW will have the voice of ROH on commentary. GCW announced on Tuesday that Ian Riccaboni will be on hand to call Jonathan Gresham’s ROH World Title defense against Blake Christian.

The show takes place on January 23rd from the sold-out Hammerstein Ballroom.

