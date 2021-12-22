wrestling / News
Ian Riccaboni to Call ROH World Title Match at The Wrld On GCW Next Month
December 21, 2021 | Posted by
The ROH World Title match at The Wrld On GCW will have the voice of ROH on commentary. GCW announced on Tuesday that Ian Riccaboni will be on hand to call Jonathan Gresham’s ROH World Title defense against Blake Christian.
The show takes place on January 23rd from the sold-out Hammerstein Ballroom.
*BREAKING*
The Voice of Ring of Honor IAN RICCABONI will be on hand at #TheWrldOnGCW to call the ROH World Title Match! https://t.co/z9luBq24fa pic.twitter.com/sCIeumMvMt
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 22, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Owens Reveals Reason Why No WWE Performers Sent In Videos For ROH Final Battle
- Rhett Titus on How Austin Aries Farted on Him During His First Day of Wrestling Training
- Matt Hardy Wants the Hardy Boys to Reform and Face Sting and Darby Allin
- Mick Foley On Being Legitimately Angry While Trying To Build Feud With Jon Moxley