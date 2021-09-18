Ian Riccaboni Says He’s Doing Commentary For Big Lucha Show, May Air On ROH Honor Club

Big Lucha and ROH hosted an event on Thursday night from Bandido’s gym, and Ian Riccaboni says he’s likely to do English commentary for it. Riccaboni took to Twitter to note while they’re still working on the details, he expects to be recording commentary for the show which was Bandido vs. Matt Taven.

Riccaboni also said that “*I believe* the idea is to have it in full on HonorClub w highlights on Week by Week.”

For those asking if we will be seeing last night's event from @bandidowrestler's Gym on ROH, I'll be cutting English commentary soon & *I believe* the idea is to have it in full on HonorClub w highlights on Week by Week. May need @RobViper & @luchablog's help w/ opener 😀 — Ian Riccaboni (@IanRiccaboni) September 17, 2021