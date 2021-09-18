wrestling / News

Ian Riccaboni Says He’s Doing Commentary For Big Lucha Show, May Air On ROH Honor Club

September 17, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH logo, Jay Lethal

Big Lucha and ROH hosted an event on Thursday night from Bandido’s gym, and Ian Riccaboni says he’s likely to do English commentary for it. Riccaboni took to Twitter to note while they’re still working on the details, he expects to be recording commentary for the show which was Bandido vs. Matt Taven.

Riccaboni also said that “*I believe* the idea is to have it in full on HonorClub w highlights on Week by Week.”

You can see his posts below:

More Trending Stories

article topics

Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading