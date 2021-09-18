wrestling / News
Ian Riccaboni Says He’s Doing Commentary For Big Lucha Show, May Air On ROH Honor Club
Big Lucha and ROH hosted an event on Thursday night from Bandido’s gym, and Ian Riccaboni says he’s likely to do English commentary for it. Riccaboni took to Twitter to note while they’re still working on the details, he expects to be recording commentary for the show which was Bandido vs. Matt Taven.
Riccaboni also said that “*I believe* the idea is to have it in full on HonorClub w highlights on Week by Week.”
You can see his posts below:
For those asking if we will be seeing last night's event from @bandidowrestler's Gym on ROH, I'll be cutting English commentary soon & *I believe* the idea is to have it in full on HonorClub w highlights on Week by Week. May need @RobViper & @luchablog's help w/ opener 😀
— Ian Riccaboni (@IanRiccaboni) September 17, 2021
I think we're still working on crossing T's and dotting I's but I'm hopeful I'll get to call this one for y'all!
— Ian Riccaboni (@IanRiccaboni) September 17, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Kenny Omega On Fans Choosing Sides In Wrestling, Why Wrestling Isn’t Like Rooting For Sports Teams
- John Cena On If He Would Ever Wrestle For Another Company, Recalls ECW One Night Stand 2006 Match
- Notes On When It Was Decided to Have Big E. Win WWE Championship, Backstage Reaction
- Possible Explanation on Why Bronson Rechsteiner Switched to Bron Breakker From Rex Steiner