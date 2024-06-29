Ian Riccaboni Credits Excalibur With Getting Him A Job In AEW

In an interview with AEW Unrestricted (via Wrestling Inc), Ian Riccaboni spoke about AEW commentator Excalibur and credited him with getting Riccaboni a job in the company. It was noted that when AEW was just starting, Riccaboni was considered for commentary but decided to remain loyal to ROH at the time. Excalibur got the job instead, after the two had worked together on the original All In.

When it was suggested Riccaboni got Excalibur hired to AEW, he said: “He’s talented enough it would have happened regardless and that’s a fact. If anything, I credit him for getting me into AEW and getting me a spot.“