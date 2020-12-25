wrestling / News
Ian Riccaboni Gives His Pick For ROH 12 Days of Honor
December 24, 2020 | Posted by
ROH’s 12 Days of Honor continues, and Ian Riccaboni has made his pick for Christmas Eve. ROH has released the 2015 Christmas Surprise 10-man tag team match pitting Team Lethal against Team Strong, which you can check out below:
More Trending Stories
- Mike Chioda Recalls Story Of Vince McMahon Doing Donuts With WWE Production Truck
- Chris Jericho Trends On Twitter During Dynamite Due To His Physique, Abadon Defends Him
- Rob Van Dam Remembers Upsetting Gorilla Monsoon Back When He Was An Enhancement Talent
- Kevin Owens Praises Roman Reigns, Says He’s Still ‘One Of The Boys’