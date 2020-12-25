wrestling / News

Ian Riccaboni Gives His Pick For ROH 12 Days of Honor

December 24, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH logo

ROH’s 12 Days of Honor continues, and Ian Riccaboni has made his pick for Christmas Eve. ROH has released the 2015 Christmas Surprise 10-man tag team match pitting Team Lethal against Team Strong, which you can check out below:

