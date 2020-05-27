Ian Riccaboni Gets Limited Edition Micro Brawler Figure to Celebrate Pride Month

– Pro Wrestling Tees has a new limited edition Ian Riccaboni Micro Brawler figure that’s now available to order. All proceeds from sales of the figure go to benefit the Bradbury Sullivan LGBT Community Center. You can check out the new Micro Brawler figure, which features Riccaboni wearing a Pride Flag tie, below.

Ian Riccaboni wrote on Twitter on the figure, “To celebrate Pride Month in June, @ringofhonor & @PWTees created a special Micro Brawler! It is I in a Pride Flag tie. Individual figures are LIVE! Proceeds go to Bradbury Sullivan Center in my hometown of Allentown, PA!”

He added, “It is vital we make professional wrestling inclusive of all identities. Whether you’re a member or an ally of the LGBTQ+ community, I encourage you to help make our wrestling community for everyone.”

The Micro Brawler can be purchased from Pro Wrestling Tees RIGHT HERE.

It is vital we make professional wrestling inclusive of all identities. Whether you're a member or an ally of the LGBTQ+ community, I encourage you to help make our wrestling community for everyone. https://t.co/DvCJgoftrf — Ian Riccaboni (@IanRiccaboni) May 27, 2020