Ian Riccaboni Names Favorite 2019 ROH Matches So Far

– Ian Riccaboni has chimed in with his favorite ROH matches from the first half of the year. The ROH announcer posted a new article to ROHWrestling.com naming his top five matches of the year thus far.

You can see his full write-ups at the link; the list is below:

* Honorable Mention: Honor Rumble at Madison Square Garden

5.) Villain Enterprises Capture the ROH World Tag Team Championships in Main Event of 17th Anniversary

4.) Street Fight for the Women of Honor Championship: Kelly Klein defends against Jenny Rose

3.) Bandido defeats Mark Haskins on ROH Television to kick of 2019 tapings

2.) Bandido defeats PJ Black, Flip Gordon, & Caristico in an insane Four Corners Survival bout at Masters of the Craft

1.) Challenger Matt Taven takes ROH World Champion Jay Lethal to 60-minute draw in Las Vegas at 17th Anniversary