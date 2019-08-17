Ian Riccaboni Addresses Critics of Matt Taven, Thinks He’s a Star, His Thoughts on Critics Who Think Marty Scurll Should be ROH Champ

– WrestlingInc.om recently spoke to ROH announcer Ian Riccaboni. In the interview, Riccaboni addressed critics of ROH World champion Matt Taven, fans who believe Marty Scurll should’ve won the title at the G1 Supercard and more. Below are some additional highlights.

Riccaboni on getting to call the G1 Supercard event at MSG: “I did it with Colt [Cabana] who I love and Caprice [Coleman] and also Kevin Kelly who’s a guy who helped bring me in. So, to do that with three guys who’ve meant so much to me here in ROH was super-cool.”

Riccaboni on taking his wife to MSG for the event after they once missed a Springsteen show there: “It was super-special to me because we’re grown up now and have two kids and it was super-cool that she was there. To call ROH and New Japan in Madison Square Garden, it blows my mind. I’m so thankful that I was able to lose myself in the moment because had I recognized some of the mistakes, I might have gotten nervous [laughs].”

Riccaboni on the critics of Matt Taven and how hard he works: “What fans don’t see is that he works harder than anybody. He’s always in the gym. He’s always in the ring. He’s an accomplished wrestling trainer and is a positive influence in the locker room. He’s one of the most talented wrestlers in the world right now.”

Why he thinks Matt Taven is a star: “That he was able to have these great matches with different talent has really opened some eyes. Matt Taven is a guy who I believe is a star and who I believe in as a world champion. On air we have an antagonistic relationship but behind the scenes I couldn’t be prouder of the guy. He’s accomplished a lot and it’s all through hard work.”

Ian Riccaboni on the fans who wanted to see Marty Scurll win the world title:“Marty Scurll is super popular and the sky is the limit for Marty. For him, I think it’s only a matter of time. Marty is a guy who’s right there on the cusp and he’s proved he’s a main-event level star.”

Ian Riccaboni on how he expects Scurll to continue being in the title picture: “I understand having that level of vested interest and believing in someone and believing they should be the champion. For me, Marty is a guy who the sky is the limit. Not now is not never and I think he’s a guy who will continue to be in the world title picture.”