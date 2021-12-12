wrestling / News
Ian Riccaboni Set to Join Commentary Booth at NJPW Strong in Seattle Next Month
– Speaking to the Lehigh Valley with Love podcast earlier today, ROH broadcaster Ian Riccaboni announced that he will be doing broadcast work for NJPW Strong next month. Strong is scheduled for an event in Seattle at Washington Hall on January 15, 2022.
Ian Riccaboni wrote on his Twitter, “Hello! Very excited to break the news with @LVwithLove with love that I will be headed to Seattle for @njpwglobal to join the commentary booth for #njpwStrong! New Japan has always been a treasured partner of ROH and I am thrilled for this opportunity.”
This will be NJPW’s first trip to Seattle since the Super J-Cup 2019. The January TV tapings are part of NJPW’s The New Beginning USA Tour.
ROH is currently scheduled to go on hiatus following last night’s ROH Final Battle 2021 event. Riccaboni will reportedly remain under contract for ROH until March 2022 and will continue doing voice-over work for ROH videos through the planned hiatus (h/t POST Wrestling) as the company seeks to pivot and find a new business strategy.
