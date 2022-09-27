wrestling / News
Ian Riccaboni To Join Commentary For ROH World Title Match on AEW Dynamite
Ian Riccaboni will be part of the commentary team for the ROH World Championship match on this week’s AEW Dynamite. The former ROH announcer took to Twitter following the announcement that Chris Jericho will defend the title against Bandido on this week’s show, writing:
“Hi @TonyKhan! Don’t mean to air out business in public but I, uh, live in nearby, beautiful Allentown, PA and would really enjoy being apart of the team for this tremendous match. I know Bandido and The Ocho™️ well. You don’t get the business if you don’t ask for it, so…”
Tony Khan then responded:
“Makes good sense, @IanRiccaboni. See you in Philly on Wednesday Night at #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork for the #ROH World Championship Match: @IAmJericho vs @bandidowrestler!
Thank you Ian, and thank you to everyone who watches @AEWonTV!”
The match is set for Wednesday’s episode.
Makes good sense, @IanRiccaboni. See you in Philly on Wednesday Night at #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork for the #ROH World Championship Match:@IAmJericho vs @bandidowrestler!
Thank you Ian, and thank you to everyone who watches @AEWonTV! https://t.co/RMTfZYmhvD
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 26, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Notes On Early Plans For Tonight’s WWE RAW (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Cody Rhodes On The Status Of His Recovery, Says He “Has The Strength Of An 11 Year-Old’
- EC3 on Vince McMahon Deciding He Shouldn’t Speak After Seeing One of His Promos
- Mick Foley Recalls Wanting To Have Match With Hulk Hogan In TNA, His Impressions Of Hogan Outside Of The Ring