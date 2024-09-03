IC Title #1 Contender’s Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced the finals of the Intercontinental Championship #1 Contenders Tournament and more for next week’s Raw. The following matches are set for next week’s episode, which airs live Monday night on USA Network:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship #1 Contenders Match: Jey Uso vs. Braun Strowman vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Pete Dunne

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill vs. The Unholy Union

* Street Fight: Wyatt Sicks vs. American Made