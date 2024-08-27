wrestling / News

IC Title #1 Contenders Tournament Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

August 26, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw 9-2-24

WWE has announced two more matches in the Intercontinental Championship #1 Contenders Tournament for next week’s Raw. The following matches are official for next week’s show, which airs Monday night on USA Network:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship #1 Contender’s Tournament Match: Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed vs. Ludwig Kaiser
* WWE Intercontinental Championship #1 Contender’s Tournament Match: Ilja Dragunov vs. Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio
* Zelina Vega vs. Shayna Baszler

