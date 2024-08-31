Intercontinental Championship Contenders Tournament Finals Set For WWE RAW Season Premiere

WWE has announced that the Intercontinental Championship #1 Contenders tournament will conclude on the season premiere of RAW. That episode airs on September 9 on the USA Network. So far, the match includes Jey Uso and Pete Dunne. The other two participants will be decided on Monday’s episode of RAW. One qualifying match features Dominik Mysterio vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Dragon Lee. The other features Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser vs. Bronson Reed.