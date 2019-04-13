wrestling / News
Ice Ribbon Results 4.13.19: Miyako Matsumoto Wins Headliner
April 13, 2019 | Posted by
– Ice Ribbon held another event earlier today in Saitama Japan. Below are some results, courtesy of Tomi Yamada and Wrestling With Demons.
Tequila Saya and Giulia beat Mochi Miyagi and Akane Fujita when Saya pinned Akane with the Grand Maestro de Tequila.
Tsukasa Fujimoto and Ibuki Hoshi beat Matsuya Uno and Satsuki Totoro when Ibuki pinned Totoro.
Maya Yukihi won a 3-Way over Suzu Suzuki and Asahi by pinning them both.
Miyako Matsumoto and Tsukushi beat Risa Sera and Maika Ozaki when Matsumoto pinned Ozaki after a reverse Tiger Driver.
The next show is 4/14/19 at the Industrial Center.
