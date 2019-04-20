Ice Ribbon Results 4.20.19: Hamuko Hoshi, Tsukasa Fujimoto, and Miyako Matsumoto Win Tag Team Headliner

– Ice Ribbon held another event today in Saitama, Japan. Below are some results, courtesy of WrestlingWIthDemons.

Mochi Miyagi and Uno Matsuya beat Risa Sera and Suzu Suzuki.

Akane Fujita beat Asahi by submission.

Tsukushi vs. Giulia went to a 10-minute time limit draw.

Hamuko Hoshi, Tsukasa Fujimoto, and Miyako Matsumoto beat Maya Yukihi, Ibuki Hoshi, and Chabela when Hoshi pinned Hamuko pinned Ibuki with the Hamroll. This was the company debut for Chabella who’s has competed in World Underground Wrestling.