Ice Ribbon Results 5.25.19: IcexInfinity Title on The Line, More

May 25, 2019

– Ice Ribbon held their latest show in Osaka, Japan at Hirano Community Plaza on Saturday night. The results are below:

* Tsukushi and Makoto beat Miyuki Takase and Kyuri when Tsukushi pinned Kyuri after the diving double stomp.

* Matsuya Uno won a 3-Way over Banny Oikawa and Miyako Matsumoto by pinning Oikawa.

* Akane Fujita, Hiragi Kurumi, and Mochi Miyagi beat Tsukasa Fujimoto, Hamuko Hoshi and Ibuki Hoshi.

* Rina Yamashita pinned Satsuki Totoro after a lariat.

* Risa Sera and Suzu Suzuki beat Maika Ozaki and Tequila Saya in the quarter finals of Kizuna Tag Team Tournament.

* IcexInfinity Champion Maya Yukihi pinned Giulia after a Tiger Driver.

Thanks to Tomi Yamada for the results.