wrestling / News
Ice Ribbon Results 5.25.19: IcexInfinity Title on The Line, More
May 25, 2019 | Posted by
– Ice Ribbon held their latest show in Osaka, Japan at Hirano Community Plaza on Saturday night. The results are below:
* Tsukushi and Makoto beat Miyuki Takase and Kyuri when Tsukushi pinned Kyuri after the diving double stomp.
* Matsuya Uno won a 3-Way over Banny Oikawa and Miyako Matsumoto by pinning Oikawa.
* Akane Fujita, Hiragi Kurumi, and Mochi Miyagi beat Tsukasa Fujimoto, Hamuko Hoshi and Ibuki Hoshi.
* Rina Yamashita pinned Satsuki Totoro after a lariat.
* Risa Sera and Suzu Suzuki beat Maika Ozaki and Tequila Saya in the quarter finals of Kizuna Tag Team Tournament.
* IcexInfinity Champion Maya Yukihi pinned Giulia after a Tiger Driver.
Thanks to Tomi Yamada for the results.
