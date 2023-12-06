Ichigo Sayaka On Sareee Joining Sukeban, Competing For World Title, More

Ichigo Sayaka is competing for the inaugural Sukeban World Championship at the company’s second show tonight, and she recently spoke about the match, Sareee joining the company and more. Sayaka will face Commander Nakajima at the show, and she spoke with Fightful’s Scott Edwards for a new interview. You can see a few highlights below:

On what to expect from her in the match: “Becoming the first-ever Sukeban champion is a crucial goal. It’s the symbol of Sukeban. I want to get that belt no matter what. I want the world to know me. And the Sukeban belt is not only beautiful, but also a source of strength, believing in individuality. I want to make that belt shine even more with its beauty, strength, and the power to believe in uniqueness. But it’s not only about the belt. Please watch as Harajuku Stars take over Sukeban.”

On Nakajima getting a title match without having to compete first: “I want to fight a lot and earn everything I have. So I believe that anyone who desires this belt should step into the ring. I will fight anyone. I believe in myself. I will definitely reach the belt. I cannot lose to someone like Nakajima.”

On how her character in Sukeban is different from her elsewhere: “Ichigo-chan is everyone’s hero, isn’t she? She’s a kind and good girl who doesn’t do mean things. Unagi, on the other hand, can be a bit mean.”

On who she would like to first defend the title against if she wins: “KONAMI.”

On Sareee joining Sukeban: “Sareee is the person I need to make my world bigger and expand my reach. However, she needs to become a bit more interesting. In order to change the world together, everyone needs to change.”