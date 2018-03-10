 

Photos of The Iconic Duo’s Return at NXT Live Event

March 10, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Peyton Royce Billie Kay NXT TV - The Iconic Duo

– After a recent absence on NXT, The Iconic Duo (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce) made a return at last night’s NXT live event in Citrus Springs, Florida. Some photos of their return were posted on Twitter, which you can check out below.

Sportskeeda reports that Royce and Kay teamed up at the event against Candice LeRae and Kairi Sane, who won the match.

