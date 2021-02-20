ICW: Barred to Hold Every Match Inside Steel Cage, Will Stream on WWE Network

– Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW) has announced that all the matches at Fight Club: Barred in March will take place inside a steel cage. The event will stream on the WWE Network on Saturday, March 20. Here’s the full announcement from ICW:

EVERY MATCH TO BE LOCKED INSIDE A STEEL CAGE AT ICW FIGHT CLUB: BARRED

GLASGOW, Scot., 20 February, 2021 – For the first-time ever, every match will be locked inside a steel cage at ICW Fight Club: Barred, an ICW special, on Saturday, 20 March on WWE Network.

ICW Fight Club: Barred will see scores settled, bad blood boil over and careers changed forever.

“There’s never been a time when more people were watching ICW on a weekly basis.” said ICW owner Mark Dallas, who made the shock announcement to begin the latest episode of ICW Fight Club. “We’re going to surround the ring with a steel cage for the entire night and let people settle their scores ICW-style.”

The announcement follows the conclusion of the inaugural Lionheart League, won by former ICW Tag Team Champion and current NXT UK Superstar Sha Samuels, after defeating Stevie Boy in the final.

“A guy like Kez Evans doesn’t deserve an ICW Title opportunity.” said Craig Anthony, who challenges Evans for the Square Go briefcase – the first match to be confirmed for the Fight Club special. “Kez doesn’t know what I’m willing to do inside that cage.”

Watch ICW Fight Club: Barred on Saturday, 20 March and ICW action every Saturday at 12 pm ET/5 pm GMT on WWE Network.