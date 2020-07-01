Various News: ICW Announces Change of Location For No Holds Barred Vol. 3, WWE Stock Up

– ICW is moving the location of this weekend’s No Holds Barred Vol. 3 show. The company was set to hold the show in Atlantic City on July 4th but noted that they were told by city officials a large peaaceful protest is scheduled for the day, and that the Pagan’s Motorcycle Club is planning a counterprotest as well. As such, they are moving their event to Millville, New Jersey:

LOCATION CHANGE FOR THIS SATURDAY’S SHOW 🚨 We are rolling with the punches and doing what’s safe and right for our fans, wrestlers and those that will be protesting in Atlantic City on Sat New Location – Same Plan with 5x the room to party! Tickets – https://t.co/KAgGbe73Z9 pic.twitter.com/38iEGz2ow8 — ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) July 1, 2020

– WWE’s stock closed at $44.82 on Wednesday, up $1.37 (3.15%) from the previous closing price. The Dow Jones as a whole was down 0.3% on the day.