Various News: ICW Announces Change of Location For No Holds Barred Vol. 3, WWE Stock Up

July 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ICW New York No Holds Barred

– ICW is moving the location of this weekend’s No Holds Barred Vol. 3 show. The company was set to hold the show in Atlantic City on July 4th but noted that they were told by city officials a large peaaceful protest is scheduled for the day, and that the Pagan’s Motorcycle Club is planning a counterprotest as well. As such, they are moving their event to Millville, New Jersey:

– WWE’s stock closed at $44.82 on Wednesday, up $1.37 (3.15%) from the previous closing price. The Dow Jones as a whole was down 0.3% on the day.

