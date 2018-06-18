ICW: Drunk and Drunker (Fight Club Taping) Results

Credit Marco Piva and Pwinsider.com

Before the show begins, ICW founder and owner Mark Dallas addressed the crowd. It is one year from the passing of ICW friend and fan Daz, to whom Dallas dedicated one minute of chanting of his name. Dallas then reminded everyone that even in the lowest moments there is always someone to talk to. He then moved on to talk about ICW’s “new era”: there is a new ring, a new entrance stage, a new ICW Fight Club logo and new theme tunes. He thanked by name all the people who have given their music to ICW in the past. He concluded saying that the Shug’s Hoose Party weekender will not take place at the O2 ABC, that was gutted by a fire yesterday; it will be ICW’s first ever visit to the O2 Academy, still in Glasgow.

The first match saw Chris Renfrew & Kieran Kelly oppose Leyton Buzzard and Bantz had as a stipulation the fact that if Buzzard & Bantz won, Renfrew would become Leyton’s intern. A win by Renfrew and Kelly, instead, would make Kieran a full time member of the ICW roster and allow Renfrew to pick a stipulation for his match against Joe Hendry at Shug’s Hoose Party. The bout, that begun with Renfrew congratulating Leyton’s new haircut, started slowly, with Buzzard apparently more concerned about Kieran Kelly than about the much bigger Renfrew, who has defeated him more than once in the past. Soon, however, it became an affair between Leyton and Kieran, with Renfrew and Bantz mostly brawling outside the ring. The in-ring action was fast and spectacular, with quick reversals and high risk manoeuvres, and it was concluded by Kieran Kelly hitting Leyton Buzzard with his Shotgun to pin him.

After the match, Chris Renfrew congratulated Kieran Kelly on his new ICW contract, then addressed Joe Hendry. Joe, Renfrew said, has been complaining for months because he hasn’t managed to get in the title run. The reason, according to Renfrew, is that he is seldom in ICW. Renfrew acknowledged Hendry’s skills in qualifying for the Commonwealth Games in freestyle wrestling, but this – he added – doesn’t mean he automatically becomes a top name in ICW: his profile here has been upheld by Leyton Buzzard’s skills only. Joe Hendry needs to prove he is insane, and he will have a chance to do so in a Glasgow Street Fight against the iconic Chris Renfrew at Shug’s Hoose Party.

“The Bone Collector” Irving Garrett made his ICW debut against a very upset Aaron Echo. It was a highly technical match, with Garrett’s incredible skills countered by Echo’s superior strength and power. It was a very fair match, concluded by Aaron Echo who hit Garrett with his Close the Book to pin him.

Stevie James of the Purge, accompanied by his tag team partner Krobar, appeared for his match against former World Heavyweight Champion BT Gunn. But MC Simon Cassidy announced that, due to a backstage incident, Gunn would be unable to compete. Right at that moment, BT Gunn’s music started and the former champion walked out, holding his ribs and obviously in pain but ready to fight. After a mutual sign of respect, James took the advantage hitting the former champion on his injured ribs. Gunn fought back, but James managed to survive his attacks. Suddenly, Kez Evans appeared attacking Krobar at ringside. BT Gunn became involved, apparently without taking sides, but this allowed Stevie James to sneak behind him and pin him with a rollup.

After the match, Kez Evans tried to console the defeated BT Gunn, who initially refused then accepted Kez’s handshake, even though he didn’t seem very convinced.

In the next match, former two-time Women’s Champion Kasey initially seemed to be in serious trouble against the more aggressive Aivil, who took control of the proceedings but couldn’t put away Kasey. The two women seemed equal in strength, and when Kasey managed to take the initiative Aivil displayed a great deal of resilience fighting back blow by blow. Kasey started focussing on Aivil’s left shoulder, but the Legion member seemed unable to give up. As Kasey left the ring to grab a chair (that she failed to use), a fan who clearly supported her opponent was shoved and insulted by the Irish wrestler before being taken out of the venue by security. Aivil seemed once again able to take control of the proceedings when The Wee Man appeared throwing Kasey a baseball bat, which she used to hit and then pin Aivil.

After the match, The Wee Man officially announced that Kasey is his new client, and that he will lead her to her third title when she will face Session Moth Martina and champion Viper at Shug’s Hoose Party.

The next match, for the ICW Tag Team Championship, saw the champions of the Kinky Party defend their title against The Fite Network, who have obtained a title shot by threatening legal action. The Network men opened the match with the first appearance in ICW of the “sexy dance” that made them famous in other promotions, in which they involved unwilling MC Simon Cassidy. The Network’s diminutive Lou King Sharp begun the match trying to match his opponents in a feat of strength, but failed miserably. The much bigger Krieger established some balance in the proceedings, but he was soon put through a table by Jack Jester. Lou King Sharp was then the victim of a Kinky Tombstone before being pinned by Jester, who therefore retained the title he holds with Sha Samuels.

After the match, Jack Jester crowdsurfed to the bar, while Sha Samuels followed him on feet.

Andy Wild faced Mikey Whiplash in a match that, differently from what normally happens in ICW, could end in a disqualification or in a countout. Whiplash came out with no facepaint, no gimmicks – just ready to fight. After a handshake, the match was a very technical affair, with the bulkier Wild focusing on Whiplash’s left shoulder. Both men took shelter outside the ring, but when Wild did it, after having kicked out from Whiplash’s deadly Zombiemaker, his opponent hit him with his Virgin Suicides. Wild managed to kick out again, and a frustrated Whiplash grabbed a chair before deciding not to use it. The match continued until Andy Wild connected with his One Wild Night to pin and defeat Whiplash.

ICW founder and owner Mark Dallas came out announcing that Lionheart hadn’t yet accepted his match against “Just Justice” Jackie Polo. Jackie Polo joined him on the ring and, after a friendly handshake (and with a Texas accent), confirmed that he’ll be happy to face Lionheart at the O2 Academy, in the main event of Night 1 in Shug’s Hoose Party 5. On screen, a video appeared showing Lionheart drinking what seemed to be vodka.

Sha Samuels joined him, reminding him how four years ago Lionheart was at his lowest but he made it out of his situation, being now beloved by the ICW fans. He then slapped Lionheart, who stood up and picked up his jacket. His music started, and Lionheart walked to the ring. Jackie Polo suggested to have a stipulation in their match, and slapped Lionheart who, without a word, reacted hitting Polo with a Lion Bottom, signed the contract for the match and walked away.

Polo remained on the mat for some time, but when he finally woke up he also signed before leaving.

Red Lightning, the leader of Rudo Sports and Entertainment Agency, accompanied to the ring his team, the #1 contenders to the Tag Team Championship, Alpha Evil, to face the Kings of Catch. Lewis Girvan and Aspen Faith – the Kings – started at full speed, attempting to overwhelm their bigger and stronger opponents. Soon, however, it was Aspen Faith to remain stuck on the ring with Lestyn Rees and Bram, exchanging quick tags. Girvan was finally tagged in and troubled the two bigger men, who however managed to re-take control using their numbers advantage. Faith recuperated and returned active in the match, but Iestyn Rees managed to interrupt the Kings as they were setting up their lethal Apter Burner before chokeslamming Aspen Faith, whom he pinned while Bram kept Lewis Girvan down with a piledriver.

id Fite showed that he was not ready to wait by attacking his opponent Ravie Davie before the latter had concluded his entrance. Davie had very little chance of defending himself, and ended up pinned by Fite after a chairshot followed by a DDT. Kid Fite, sitting on a chair positioned over Ravie Davie who therefore couldn’t move, reminded those who don’t know him that he is one of the men who put ICW on the map, having been in the roster since the very first show, while Ravie Davie until one year ago was nobody. But it’s Davie getting chances.

So, before Ravie Davie can face James Storm in Night 2 of Shug’s Hoose Party, he will have to face Kid Fite in Night 1. And Fite promised that he will leave Davie in no condition to compete.

In the main event, #1 contender for the ICW World Heavyweight Championship DCT and ICW Women’s Champion Viper faced ICW World Heavyweight Champion Stevie Boy and former two time ICW Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray. The match begun with Stevie spitting on DCT, and it quickly evolved into a brawl that developed all around the venue. Back on the ring, Stevie’s and Kay Lee’s allies in the Filthy Generation, the Kings of Catch Aspen Faith and Lewis Girvan, appeared to help their friends, but were fought back by Viper. Stevie Boy seemed to be getting the advantage for his team by hitting Viper with two chairshots, but Kay Lee Ray’s attempt to hit DCT with the same weapon backfired when DCT dodged her attack which hit Stevie. Stevie then hit DCT with a low blow, but Viper attacked him from behind and pinned him after a rollup.

Mark Dallas came out to address Stevie Boy. Stevie had added to the title match between him and DCT, at Shug’s Hoose Party, the stipulation that DCT, if defeated, will have to leave the UK, but Dallas found it unfair. He decreed therefore that whoever is the loser in the title match will be forced to leave the country.