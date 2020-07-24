wrestling / News
Various News: ICW Announces Eddie Kingston Match, Daniel Vidot Talks Tattoos, Top 10 NXT Moments
July 24, 2020 | Posted by
– ICW: No Holds Barred has announced Eddie Kingston vs. Tony Deppen for their August 8th show in Millville, NJ.
FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨
GOT NO STRINGS TO TIE ME DOWN, PARTNA!
EDDIE KINGSTON vs TONY DEPPEN
Sat – August 8 – Millville NJ #NHB5 “Deathmatch Circus”
Tickets – 🎫 https://t.co/KAgGbe73Z9
Watch LIVE on the IWTV app by using the code ICWNHB for 5 days FREE! pic.twitter.com/i7tEfoKT8w
— ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) July 24, 2020
– WWE PC trainee Daniel Vidot talks about the meaning of his tattoos and opens up about stepping in the ring.
– Top 10 NXT Moments for July 22, 2020.
