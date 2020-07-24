wrestling / News

Various News: ICW Announces Eddie Kingston Match, Daniel Vidot Talks Tattoos, Top 10 NXT Moments

July 24, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Eddie Kingston

– ICW: No Holds Barred has announced Eddie Kingston vs. Tony Deppen for their August 8th show in Millville, NJ.

– WWE PC trainee Daniel Vidot talks about the meaning of his tattoos and opens up about stepping in the ring.

– Top 10 NXT Moments for July 22, 2020.

