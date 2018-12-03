ICW Fear & Loathing IX Results 12.02.18

Credit Marco Piva and Pwinsider.com:

Sunday 2nd December 2018, The SSE Hydro (Glasgow, Scotland)

Fear & Loathing XI

Attendance: around 2,500

Results of the matches:

#1 Contender’s TLC Match for the Tag Team Title: The P.o.D. (Rampage Brown & Ashton Smith) defeated Havoc & Haskins (Jimmy Havoc & Mark

Haskins); The Purge (Krobar & Stevie James); Fite Network (Lou King Sharp & Krieger); The Kings of Catch (Lewis Girvan & Aspen Faith); The Briscoes (Mark Briscoe & Jay Briscoe) by retrieving the briefcase

***ICW debut for Mark and Jay Briscoe

Aaron Echo defeated Kenny Williams by pinfall.

Joe Hendry defeated Mikey Whiplash by submission.

ZeroG Championship Match: Joe Coffey defeated Mark Coffey [c] by pinfall

***NEW CHAMPION***

ICW Originals (Wolfgang, BT Gunn & Noam Dar) defeated British Strong Style (Trent Seven, Tyler Bate & WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne) by pinfall.

Women’s World Championship Match – Queen of Insanity Kay Lee Ray defeated Viper [c]

***NEW CHAMPION***

Liam Thomson defeated Kid Fite by pinfall, in a Falls Count Anywhere match to regain ownership of the sink.

Tag Team Championship Match: The Kinky Party (Jack Jester & Sha Samuels) [c] defeated Alpha/Evil (Iestyn Rees & Bram) by pinfall.

***TITLE RETAINED***

Tag Team Championship Match – briefcase cash-in

The P.o.D. (Rampage Brown & Ashton Smith) defeated The Kinky Party (Jack Jester & Sha Samuels) [c] by pinfall

***NEW CHAMPIONS***

James Storm defeated Grado by pinfall (special referee, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett)

***100th ICW match for Grado.

World Heavyweight Title Match: Lionheart defeated “Just Justice” Jackie Polo [c] by pinfall

***NEW CHAMPION***

This show saw the Fear & Loathing debut for: Ashton Smith; Rampage Brown; Mark Haskins; Krieger; Lou King Sharp; Krobar; Stevie James; Mark Briscoe; Jay Briscoe; Pete Dunne; Tyler Bate; James Storm.

Kid Fite is the only person who has had a match at every single edition of Fear & Loathing

Next Show: ICW Brush Another Goose (Fight Club taping), Sunday 23rd December 2018, The Garage

(Glasgow, Scotland)

Notes:

The show was opened by ICW owner and fonder Mark Dallas, accompanied by Leyton Buzzard and ez Evans, who confronted his old friends Chris Toal and Scott Reid. As Toal expressed his criticism against Dallas’s recent actions, Dallas had both Toal and Reid forcibly removed from the ramp.

After the match between Hendry and Whiplash, won by Hendry by submission, Whiplash was attacked by Leyton Buzzard. Aivil intervened to even out the scores, but Kez Evans joined Hendry and Buzzard before Kieran Kelly arrived to assist Whiplash. With Dallas also getting to the ring, Ravi Davie joined the fray only to – shockingly – join Dallas’s faction.

The “Queen of Insanity” match was a Deathmatch, the first female Deathmatch in ICW. The winner, Kay Lee Ray, is a member of the Filthy Generation like her partner, 2017 King of Insanity Stevie Boy, who, despite being injured, joined her on the ring after the match to celebrate.

After the Queen of Insanity match, Liam Thomson and Kid Fite appeared on the ramp fighting: they had an open Falls Count Anywhere match with the stipulation that the winner would become the owner of the sink that Liam Thomson fought so hard to retain in the past. After fighting off the intervention of Fite’s allies Krieger and Lou King Sharp, Liam managed to pin his opponent and regain

his sink.

After the match for the tag team title, the P.o.D.’s manager The Wee Man announced that his protégés had the intention to cash in their contract for a title match right in that moment.

Jeff Jarrett turned against Grado and favored James Storm’s win after Grado accidentally hit him with a low blow intended for Storm. Grado ended the match with Jarrett’s guitar wrapped around

his head.

Lionheart had put his career on the line in the main event.