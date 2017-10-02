ICW Fight Club TV Taping Results 10.01.17: Sabu Appears

Credit Marco Piva and PWinsider.com:

Sunday 1st October 2017, The Garage, Glasgow (Scotland)

Fight Club taping

Attendance: sold out

Results of the matches

* Fite Network (Kid Fite, Lou King Sharp & Krieger) defeat Bad Company (Wolfgang, Krobar & Stevie James) by pinfall

* Jackie Polo defeats Mike Bird by pinfall

* Non-title match: ICW World Heavyweight Champion Joe Coffey defeats Aaron Echo by submission

* The Kings of Catch (Lewis Girvan & Aspen Faith) defeat Kinky Party (Jack Jester & Sha Samuels) by pinfall

* Sabu defeats Mikey Whiplash by pinfall

* ICW Zero-G Title match: BT Gunn [c] defeats Jordan Devlin by submission to retain

* DCT & Coach Trip defeat Joe Hendry & Leyton Buzzard by submission

* Jody Fleisch defeats Stevie Boy by pinfall

* Wild Boar defeats Mark Coffey by pinfall

* ICW Women’s Title match: Kay Lee Ray defeats Kasey [c] by pinfall. Kay Lee Ray becomes the first two-time ICW Women’s Champion

The next show is “ICW’s Eleven (11 Year Anniversary)” at The Potterrow in Edinburgh (Scotland) on October 15th

Notes: During the first match, Bad Company were distracted by Davey Blaze and The Wee Man, leading to their defeat

Kenny Williams announced that, at the end of a tough year, he will have one of the matches of his life: at Fear & Loathing X, he will wrestle Rey Mysterio.

Whiplash threatened him, Hendry left. Before the Mikey Whiplash vs Sabu match, Joe Hendry tried to insert himself in the bout.

After, After BT Gunn’s successful defence of his ZeroG title, World Heavyweight Champion Joe Coffey confronted him telling him that Gunn will not face him at Fear & Loathing. Gunn reminded Coffey that he is the only man who pinned him in 2017 in ICW. After a brawl, Coffey announced that not only they will face each other at Fear & Loathing X, but that their match will be a title vs. title match.

After Jody Fleisch’s win over Stevie Boy, he was attacked by Aspen Faith and Lewis Girvan; Jack Jester and Sha Samuels ran in for the save. Thatcher Wright came to the ring asking for the restitution of his Margaret Thatcher biography; Pure Gangster (Saqib Ali, Prince Asad and Donnie T) got to the ring immediately followed by Lionheart, who hit Wright with his Lion Bottom before attacking Pure Gangster with a steel chair.

Mike Bird distracted Mark Coffey during the latter’s match against Wild Boar, leading to his defeat. After the match, ICW Tag Team Champions Mike Bird and Wild Boar attacked Coffey, who was rescued by his tag team partner Jackie Polo. Polo was then attacked by Lestyn Rees.

During the Women’s Title match, Kasey was attacked by Stevie Boy, Aspen Faith and Lewis Girvan before being rescued by DCT and Viper.

After the match, Kay Lee Ray, Stevie Boy, Aspen Faith and Lewis Girvan attacked Kasey again until Jack Jester, Sha Samuels and Jody Fleisch came to her assistance.