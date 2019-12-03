wrestling / News
ICW Gonzo Results 12.01.19: Liam Thomson Beats Kez Evans in Headliner
December 3, 2019 | Posted by
– ICW held its Gonzo event on Sunday, Dec. 1 at The Asylum in Glasgow, Scotland. Below are some results for ICW Gonzo, courtesy of PWInsider and Marco Piva.
Luca De’ Pazzi defeats Kieran Kelly, Leyton Buzzard
Andy Wild defeats Scotty Davis
Joe Coffey defeats Michael May
Jason Reed defeats Davey Blaze
ICW Women’s World Championship #1 contenders’ match
Isla Dawn defeats Angel Hayze
ICW Tag Team Championship match
The Purge (Krobar & Stevie James) [c] defeat Pure Gangster (Saqib Ali & Prince Asad) to retain
ICW Zero-G Championship match
Liam Thomson [c] defeats Kez Evans
Next show: ICW Fight Club at The Garage (Glasgow, Scotland) on Sunday 15th of December 2019
