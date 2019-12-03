ICW Gonzo Results 12.01.19: Liam Thomson Beats Kez Evans in Headliner

– ICW held its Gonzo event on Sunday, Dec. 1 at The Asylum in Glasgow, Scotland. Below are some results for ICW Gonzo, courtesy of PWInsider and Marco Piva.

Luca De’ Pazzi defeats Kieran Kelly, Leyton Buzzard

Andy Wild defeats Scotty Davis

Joe Coffey defeats Michael May

Jason Reed defeats Davey Blaze

ICW Women’s World Championship #1 contenders’ match

Isla Dawn defeats Angel Hayze

ICW Tag Team Championship match

The Purge (Krobar & Stevie James) [c] defeat Pure Gangster (Saqib Ali & Prince Asad) to retain

ICW Zero-G Championship match

Liam Thomson [c] defeats Kez Evans

Next show: ICW Fight Club at The Garage (Glasgow, Scotland) on Sunday 15th of December 2019