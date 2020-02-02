ICW Gonzo Results 2.1.20: Zero G Championship Match & More

– ICW’s latest show took place last night at the Glasgow Pro Wrestling Asylum with a Zero G Championship main event. The results were, per PWInsider:

* Rez Evans defeats Wolfgang.

* Kasey defeats Angel Hayze.

* Daz Black defeats Kieran Kelly – ICW debut for Daz Black.

* Rickey Shane Page defeats Ravie Davie.

* Liam Thomson defeats Alexander Dean.

* The Kings of the North (Bonesaw & Damien Corvin) defeat The Kings of Catch (Aspen Faith & Lewis Girvan)

* Craig Anthony defeats Luke Kyro to earn a place in the Square Go match. ICW debut for Luke Kyro.

* ICW Zero G Championship Match: Leyton Buzzard [c] defeats Kenny Williams to retain. After his match, Leyton Buzzard was talking to the fans when former Zero-G champion Liam Thomson, who will face him for the title tonight at The 9th Annual Square Go, attacked him then posed with the belt.

Next show: Sunday 2nd February 2020 (tonight), The 9th Annual Square Go, SWG3 (Glasgow)