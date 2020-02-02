wrestling / News
ICW Gonzo Results 2.1.20: Zero G Championship Match & More
– ICW’s latest show took place last night at the Glasgow Pro Wrestling Asylum with a Zero G Championship main event. The results were, per PWInsider:
* Rez Evans defeats Wolfgang.
* Kasey defeats Angel Hayze.
* Daz Black defeats Kieran Kelly – ICW debut for Daz Black.
* Rickey Shane Page defeats Ravie Davie.
* Liam Thomson defeats Alexander Dean.
* The Kings of the North (Bonesaw & Damien Corvin) defeat The Kings of Catch (Aspen Faith & Lewis Girvan)
* Craig Anthony defeats Luke Kyro to earn a place in the Square Go match. ICW debut for Luke Kyro.
* ICW Zero G Championship Match: Leyton Buzzard [c] defeats Kenny Williams to retain. After his match, Leyton Buzzard was talking to the fans when former Zero-G champion Liam Thomson, who will face him for the title tonight at The 9th Annual Square Go, attacked him then posed with the belt.
Next show: Sunday 2nd February 2020 (tonight), The 9th Annual Square Go, SWG3 (Glasgow)
