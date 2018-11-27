ICW Granite City Fight Club Results 11.25.18

Credit and Pwinsider.com

Sunday 25th November 2018, The Assembly (Aberdeen, Scotland)

Granite City Fight Club (Fight Club taping)

Attendance: SOLD OUT

Aaron Echo defeated Kid Fite by pinfall

Liam Thomson v Joe Hendry (with Leyton Buzzard) ended in a no contest

The Sinky Party (Liam Thomson & Jack Jester) defeated Joe Hendry & Leyton Buzzard

Traditional Wrestling Rules Match Mikey Whiplash v BT Gunn ended in a no contest

Grado defeated Red Lightning by pinfall

Damien & The Purge (Krobar & Stevie James) defeated Sugar Dunkerton & The Kings of Catch (Lewis Girvan & Aspen Faith) by pinfall ***ICW debut for Damien and Sugar Dunkerton

Lionheart defeated Crusher Craib by pinfall ***ICW debut for Crusher Craib

ICW Women’s World Championship Viper [c] defeated Sammii Jayne by submission to retain

ICW World Heavyweight Championship Open Challenge “Just Justice” Jackie Polo (with Coach Trip) [c] defeated Ryan Riley by knockout to retain ***ICW debut for Ryan Riley

ICW World Heavyweight Championship “Just Justice” Jackie Polo (with Coach Trip) [c] defeated Andy Wild by pinfall to retain

Next Show: ICW France ‘99, Saturday 1st December 2018, The Garage (Glasgow, Scotland)

This was ICW’s first ever show in Aberdeen.

The match between Liam Thomson and Joe Hendry was ruled a no contest when Leyton Buzzard attacked Liam; Jack Jester intervened to assist Liam, so a tag team match was announced and held.

Mikey Whiplash v BT Gunn was ruled a no contest when they both took chairs; ICW founder and owner Mark Dallas said that, if they had used them or if they had attacked him, they would both be barred from wrestling at Fear & Loathing XI. Joe Hendry and Leyton Buzzard attacked Whiplash and Gunn, who however got the upper hand.

After the Women’s World Championship Match, Kay Lee Ray verbally attacked the champion Viper, who reacted attacking the challenger physically.

World Heavyweight Champion “Just Justice” Jackie Polo offered an open challenge for the title, that was accepted by ring crew member Ryan Riley.

After that quick match, Andy Wild challenged the champion to a title match; Polo accepted, and the match took place immediately.