wrestling / News
ICW New York’s First Show Since Pandemic Began Sells Out, Match Announced For Show
– ICW New York’s first show since the COVID-19 pandemic is now sold out. The company announced that No Holds Barred Vol. 2, which takes place on June 27 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, has sold out just two days a day after tickets went on sale. The show will be held outdoors and the audience will watch from their cars.
The company also announced that the show will feature a first-time ever match between John Wayne Murdoch and Shlak, which will be a No DQ, No Submission, No Holds Barred Match:
And JUST LIKE THAT!
THANK YOU EVERYONE – NOW, LETS FUCKIN PARTY! 🎉
For those that missed out on tickets, as long as all goes well, we will be doing plenty of more these this summer!
Now that it’s SOLD OUT we should start giving you some match announcements right? pic.twitter.com/fF6qLiZQ07
— ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNEWYORK) May 27, 2020
FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT🚨
FIRST TIME EVER
SHLAK vs JOHN WAYNE MURDOCH
No Submissions, No DQ,
No Rules, No Holds Barred Vol 2 “DEATHMATCH DRIVE IN”
Tickets ARE SOLD OUT
Streaming Options Coming Soon! pic.twitter.com/6svT2BguHH
— ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNEWYORK) May 28, 2020
More Trending Stories
- List of Wrestlers Used To Stand Around Ring As Audience At WWE Tapings
- Kairi Sane Reportedly Alerted STARDOM About Hana Kimura’s ‘Goodbye’ Social Media Post
- AJ Styles Discusses Getting Backlash From Some Fans For Leaving TNA & Joining WWE, Says TNA Wanting To Cut His Pay Put Chip On His Shoulder
- Booker T Says If It Wasn’t for Vince Russo, He Probably Never Would Have Been World Champion, Gives Russo Credit for Changing His Life, Russo Responds