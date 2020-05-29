wrestling / News

ICW New York’s First Show Since Pandemic Began Sells Out, Match Announced For Show

May 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ICW New York No Holds Barred

– ICW New York’s first show since the COVID-19 pandemic is now sold out. The company announced that No Holds Barred Vol. 2, which takes place on June 27 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, has sold out just two days a day after tickets went on sale. The show will be held outdoors and the audience will watch from their cars.

The company also announced that the show will feature a first-time ever match between John Wayne Murdoch and Shlak, which will be a No DQ, No Submission, No Holds Barred Match:

