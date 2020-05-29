ICW New York’s First Show Since Pandemic Began Sells Out, Match Announced For Show

– ICW New York’s first show since the COVID-19 pandemic is now sold out. The company announced that No Holds Barred Vol. 2, which takes place on June 27 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, has sold out just two days a day after tickets went on sale. The show will be held outdoors and the audience will watch from their cars.

The company also announced that the show will feature a first-time ever match between John Wayne Murdoch and Shlak, which will be a No DQ, No Submission, No Holds Barred Match:

And JUST LIKE THAT! THANK YOU EVERYONE – NOW, LETS FUCKIN PARTY! 🎉 For those that missed out on tickets, as long as all goes well, we will be doing plenty of more these this summer! Now that it’s SOLD OUT we should start giving you some match announcements right? pic.twitter.com/fF6qLiZQ07 — ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNEWYORK) May 27, 2020