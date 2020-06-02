wrestling / News

ICW New York Announces No Holds Barred Vol. 3 For July

June 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ICW New York No Holds Barred

ICW New York is set to hold another No Holds Barred show in July. The promotion announced on Monday that the show will take place in Atlantic City, New Jersey on July 4th as you can see below.

The event will be similar to the upcoming No Holds Barred Vol. 2 show, with fans attending while staying inside their cars for safety during the current pandemic. Tickets go on sale for the show tomorrow at 2 PM ET.

