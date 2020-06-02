wrestling / News
ICW New York Announces No Holds Barred Vol. 3 For July
ICW New York is set to hold another No Holds Barred show in July. The promotion announced on Monday that the show will take place in Atlantic City, New Jersey on July 4th as you can see below.
The event will be similar to the upcoming No Holds Barred Vol. 2 show, with fans attending while staying inside their cars for safety during the current pandemic. Tickets go on sale for the show tomorrow at 2 PM ET.
SHOW ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨
BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND!
💥 SAT JULY 4th 💥 – ATLANTIC CITY NJ
No Submissions, No DQ, No Rules, NO HOLDS BARRED Vol 3 “Deathmatch Drive In”
TICKETS ON SALE tomorrow at 2PM & once again are EXTREMELY LIMITED! pic.twitter.com/bs2zFzSGG9
— ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNEWYORK) June 1, 2020
GOD BLESS AMERICAN DEATHMATCH 🇺🇸
💥 SAT JULY 4th 💥 – ATLANTIC CITY NJ
No Submissions, No DQ, No Rules, NO HOLDS BARRED Vol 3 “Deathmatch Drive In”
TICKETS ON SALE tomorrow at 2PM & once again are EXTREMELY LIMITED!
Art – @Toms_Customs pic.twitter.com/d6gz3g6tng
— ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNEWYORK) June 2, 2020
