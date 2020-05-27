wrestling / News

ICW New York To Run No Holds Barred Event, Fans Will Be Able To Watch In Their Cars

May 27, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ICW New York No Holds Barred

ICW New York has announced that they will hold the event No Holds Barred Vol 2: Deathmatch Drive In on June 27 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. This is the first show for the company since the Coronavirus pandemic led to many companies cancelling their shows. It’s also notable in that it will be the first wrestling show with actual fans in attendance. It will be held outdoors and the audience will watch from their cars, as the name implies. It will be available to watch in IWTV. The event was originally schedule to happen on March 22.

