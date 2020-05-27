ICW New York To Run No Holds Barred Event, Fans Will Be Able To Watch In Their Cars

ICW New York has announced that they will hold the event No Holds Barred Vol 2: Deathmatch Drive In on June 27 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. This is the first show for the company since the Coronavirus pandemic led to many companies cancelling their shows. It’s also notable in that it will be the first wrestling show with actual fans in attendance. It will be held outdoors and the audience will watch from their cars, as the name implies. It will be available to watch in IWTV. The event was originally schedule to happen on March 22.

ANNOUNCEMENT🚨 “So you thought the world was coming to an end?” No Submissions, No DQ,

No Rules, No Holds Barred Volume 2 “DEATHMATCH DRIVE IN” Tickets On Sale Tomorrow 2pm ET! EXTREMELY LIMITED! pic.twitter.com/YJXVq9FeSK — ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNEWYORK) May 27, 2020

🚨SHOW INFORMATION PLEASE READ 🚨 SATURDAY JUNE 27TH – ATLANTIC CITY NJ No Submissions, No DQ, No Rules NO HOLDS BARRED “Deathmatch Drive In” Tickets on Sale TODAY at 2pm ET at https://t.co/KAgGbe73Z9 ACT QUICK… EXTREMELY LIMITED SPOTS AVAILABLE! pic.twitter.com/J8sEB8YHKw — ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNEWYORK) May 27, 2020