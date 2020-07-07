ICW Announces Deathmatch Circus Will be a 24-Hour Event

– ICW has announced that Deathmatch Circus will be a 24-hour event. You can view the announced schedule below. Tickets for the event are available at TheWrestlingUniverse.com.

