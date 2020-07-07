wrestling / News

ICW Announces Deathmatch Circus Will be a 24-Hour Event

July 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ICW New York No Holds Barred

– ICW has announced that Deathmatch Circus will be a 24-hour event. You can view the announced schedule below. Tickets for the event are available at TheWrestlingUniverse.com.

