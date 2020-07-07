wrestling / News
ICW Announces Deathmatch Circus Will be a 24-Hour Event
July 7, 2020 | Posted by
– ICW has announced that Deathmatch Circus will be a 24-hour event. You can view the announced schedule below. Tickets for the event are available at TheWrestlingUniverse.com.
WELCOME TO THE NHB DEATHMATCH CIRCUS!
STEP RIGHT UP FOLKS AND ENJOY THE SHOW… FOR 24 HOURS STRAIGHT!!
Camping, Clowns, Freaks, Camp Fires, Vendors & So Much More!
Tickets – https://t.co/KAgGbe73Z9 pic.twitter.com/59Yj75qSez
— ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) July 7, 2020
