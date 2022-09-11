ICW No Holds Barred 32 Results: Kasey Kirk Wins American Deathmatch World Title

– ICW No Holds Barred Volume 32 was held last night at The Heart Ballroom in Newark, New Jersey. The event was streamed live on IWTV. Below are results, courtesy of Cagematch.net:

* Deathmatch: AKIRA beat Danny Darko.

* Deathmatch: Brandon Kirk beat Scoot Andrews.

* Deathmatch: Chris Bradley beat Kristian Ross.

* Deathmatch: Hoodfoot beat 1 Called Manders.

* Deathmatch: Casanova Valentine beat Jordan Samson.

* Deathmatch: SLADE beat York.

* Deathmatch: Matt Tremont beat Big Joe.

* ICW American Deathmatch World Championship – Deathmatch: Kasey Kirk beat Joel Bateman (c) to capture the title.