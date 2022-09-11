wrestling / News
ICW No Holds Barred 32 Results: Kasey Kirk Wins American Deathmatch World Title
September 11, 2022 | Posted by
– ICW No Holds Barred Volume 32 was held last night at The Heart Ballroom in Newark, New Jersey. The event was streamed live on IWTV. Below are results, courtesy of Cagematch.net:
* Deathmatch: AKIRA beat Danny Darko.
* Deathmatch: Brandon Kirk beat Scoot Andrews.
* Deathmatch: Chris Bradley beat Kristian Ross.
* Deathmatch: Hoodfoot beat 1 Called Manders.
* Deathmatch: Casanova Valentine beat Jordan Samson.
* Deathmatch: SLADE beat York.
* Deathmatch: Matt Tremont beat Big Joe.
* ICW American Deathmatch World Championship – Deathmatch: Kasey Kirk beat Joel Bateman (c) to capture the title.
More Trending Stories
- Another Note On Recent Impact Wrestling Release of Lady Frost
- Michael Cole Allegedly Referenced AEW Situation During Last Night’s Smackdown
- Ken Anderson on Original Plans to Make Him Vince McMahon’s Illegitimate Son, Why He Got Fired From WWE
- Seth Rollins On Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative, Says Working With Vince McMahon Was ‘Double-Edged Sword’