wrestling / News

ICW No Holds Barred 32 Results: Kasey Kirk Wins American Deathmatch World Title

September 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ICW NHB 32 Image Credit: ICW NHB, IWTV Twitter

– ICW No Holds Barred Volume 32 was held last night at The Heart Ballroom in Newark, New Jersey. The event was streamed live on IWTV. Below are results, courtesy of Cagematch.net:

* Deathmatch: AKIRA beat Danny Darko.
* Deathmatch: Brandon Kirk beat Scoot Andrews.
* Deathmatch: Chris Bradley beat Kristian Ross.
* Deathmatch: Hoodfoot beat 1 Called Manders.
* Deathmatch: Casanova Valentine beat Jordan Samson.
* Deathmatch: SLADE beat York.
* Deathmatch: Matt Tremont beat Big Joe.
* ICW American Deathmatch World Championship – Deathmatch: Kasey Kirk beat Joel Bateman (c) to capture the title.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ICW No Holds Barred, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading