ICW No Holds Barred Announces Two Events in Florida for November

– ICW No Holds Barred announced some new events set for November. PitFighter X is scheduled for November 13 in Tampa, Florida. Meanwhile, No Holds Barred Vol. 8 will be held on November 14 in Port Richey Florida. Tickets for the event are available now RIGHT HERE. You can view the announcement below.

