ICW No Holds Barred Announces Two Events in Florida for November
September 23, 2020
– ICW No Holds Barred announced some new events set for November. PitFighter X is scheduled for November 13 in Tampa, Florida. Meanwhile, No Holds Barred Vol. 8 will be held on November 14 in Port Richey Florida. Tickets for the event are available now RIGHT HERE. You can view the announcement below.
SHOW ANNOUNCEMENTS!
PITFIGHTER X & NHB are COMING to TAMPA & PORT RICHEY FLORIDA! 🌴
Friday & Saturday Night November 13/14th 8PM Belltime!
Tickets On Sale TOMORROW at 3PM! https://t.co/tLjph2jgxq
Art – @Toms_Customs pic.twitter.com/CAo7YmBsk9
— ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) September 22, 2020
