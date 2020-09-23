wrestling / News

ICW No Holds Barred Announces Two Events in Florida for November

September 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ICW New York No Holds Barred

– ICW No Holds Barred announced some new events set for November. PitFighter X is scheduled for November 13 in Tampa, Florida. Meanwhile, No Holds Barred Vol. 8 will be held on November 14 in Port Richey Florida. Tickets for the event are available now RIGHT HERE. You can view the announcement below.

