ICW No Holds Barred Announces Two New Shows For September

August 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ICW New York No Holds Barred

ICW No Holds Barred is set to hold two new shows next month in New Jersey. The company, which held Volumes 4 and 5 of its series of No Holds Barred shows earlier this month, took to Twitter to announce that Pitfighter X and No Holds Barred Volume 6 will go down on September 10th and 11th, in Millville, New Jersey.

No matches have yet been announced for the shows, which will be held under a set of COVID-19 guidelines that include mandatory masks, all wrestlers needing a properly documented negative COVID test and more.

