ICW No Holds Barred Announces Two New Shows For September
ICW No Holds Barred is set to hold two new shows next month in New Jersey. The company, which held Volumes 4 and 5 of its series of No Holds Barred shows earlier this month, took to Twitter to announce that Pitfighter X and No Holds Barred Volume 6 will go down on September 10th and 11th, in Millville, New Jersey.
No matches have yet been announced for the shows, which will be held under a set of COVID-19 guidelines that include mandatory masks, all wrestlers needing a properly documented negative COVID test and more.
REMINDER 🚨
FRIDAY NIGHT SEPTEMBER 11th LIVE from THE BLOOD SHED – MILLVILLE NJ
TICKETS GO ON SALE TODAY at 3PM and ARE EXTREMELY LIMITED! #NHB6 – “Rollin With The Punches”
Tickets 3PM – https://t.co/e2un0ZRKR2 pic.twitter.com/vhzdCrMPrm
— ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) August 20, 2020
SHOW ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨
THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 10th LIVE from THE BLOOD SHED in MILLVILLE NJ
Pitfighter X – INVITE ONLY
Watch LIVE on the IWTV app by using the code ICWNHB for 5 Days FREE! pic.twitter.com/iB4PH9JLlr
— ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) August 20, 2020
