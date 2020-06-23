ICW No Holds Barred Announces Atlantic City Shows

– ICW issued this press release today announcing that they will have drive-in shows on June 27th and July 4th in Atlantic City, NJ.

ICW No Holds Barred is the reincarnation of Independent Wrestling mainstay ICW New York. For almost 20 years the goal has been to present the best and brightest in the world of pro wrestling. All while providing the die hard fans the hardcore action they crave. Those goals have not changed but our name has. At the beginning of 2020 ICW No Holds Barred was born from the ashes of a company that needed a fresh start. With that fresh start comes an entirely new concept. Our focus now is bringing a modern day FIGHT CLUB to life. We took down the ROPES and replaced them with STEEL CHAINS!!! The ONLY way to win is by PINFALL or REFEREE STOPPAGE. There is NO SUBMISSIONS!

NO DQ! NO RULES! It truly is NO HOLDS BARRED!!! Our first event under the new banner “VOL. 1” took place January 4, 2020 at the White Eagle Hall in Jersey City. We set a pro wrestling attendance record at the White Eagle, turning people away at the door. This event can be streamed anytime on IWTV.live.

Now on to present day. We’ve always put the fans and our performers first. We’ve put precautions in place and thought outside of the box to find a way to bring back the action we’ve all been missing during these uncertain times. With social distancing being a priority what better way to keep the distance then DRIVE-IN style pro wrestling.

That being said on June 27 (VOL. 2) and July 4 (VOL. 3) ICW No Holds Barred presents DEATHMATCH DRIVE-IN!!!

You can expect the following at Deathmatch Drive-In on June 27th and July 4th in Atlantic City, NJ:

-This is an outdoor event.

In accordance with updated New Jersey State guidelines:

-50 car limit (SOLD OUT)

-Guests who have purchased a vehicle ticket may now choose to sit outside of their cars.

-This includes on your car, standing or in your own chair within your vehicle’s assigned space.

-Additional standing room or bring your own chair GA tickets are $30 per person (EXTREMELY LIMITED)

-Rest room access throughout the event.

-A full menu of food and drinks will be provided upon entry.

-ICW staff will be wearing masks, especially when interacting with guests.

-All staff and performers will have their health monitored in the weeks leading up to the event.

-Free masks will be provided to any ticket holders as needed.

Masks HIGHLY suggested and social distancing rules will be in effect for all in attendance.

If we are all responsible and follow the guidelines we can keep this going all summer long!

Please let us know if you have any questions or suggestions to help us make this the safest event possible.

ANNOUNCED FIGHTS FOR VOL .2 on JUNE 27th:

SHLAK VS JOHN WAYNE MURDOCH

ERIC RYAN VS ALEX COLON

DOMINIC GARRINI VS TONY DEPPEN

CASANOVA VALENTINE VS NICK GAGE

and more to be announced

ANNOUNCED FIGHTS FOR VOL. 3 on JULY 4th

CASANOVA VALENTINE VS MATT JUSTICE

JEFF KING VS JOHN WAYNE MURDOCH

EDDIE KINGSTON VS BRETT ISON

and more to be announced.

