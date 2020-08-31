wrestling / News

Various News: ICW No Holds Barred Announcing New Fight Tonight, ACH vs Alex Zayne Set For Black Label Pro

August 31, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ICW New York No Holds Barred

– ICW No Holds Barred is set to announce a new fight tonight for their September 11th Volume 6 show. The company announced the news on Twitter, as you can see below.

The show takes place from Milville, New Jersey on September 11th and will be able to be seen via the IWTV App:

– Black Label Pro has announced ACH vs. Alex Zayne for the first round of their Turbo Graps 16 tournament. The match goes down at their October 3rd show in Crown Point, Indiana:

