Various News: ICW No Holds Barred Announcing New Fight Tonight, ACH vs Alex Zayne Set For Black Label Pro
– ICW No Holds Barred is set to announce a new fight tonight for their September 11th Volume 6 show. The company announced the news on Twitter, as you can see below.
The show takes place from Milville, New Jersey on September 11th and will be able to be seen via the IWTV App:
NEXT FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT COMING TOMORROW at 8PM 🚨
WANT TO SEE A DEAD BODY? 💀
FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 11th – MILLVILLE NJ #NHB6
Tickets are SOLD OUT!
Watch LIVE on the IWTV app by using the code ICWNHB for 5 Days FREE! pic.twitter.com/RCnr4Bl7Se
— ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) August 30, 2020
– Black Label Pro has announced ACH vs. Alex Zayne for the first round of their Turbo Graps 16 tournament. The match goes down at their October 3rd show in Crown Point, Indiana:
**Turbo Graps 16 Opening Round**
FIRST TIME EVER:
ACH vs Alex Zayne
Tickets: https://t.co/izsSIRmsFV pic.twitter.com/naMc0xHPVs
— Black Label Pro (@BLabelPro) August 31, 2020
