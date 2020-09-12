wrestling / News
ICW No Holds Barred Pitfighter X Results
September 12, 2020 | Posted by
ICW No Holds Barred held their Pitfighter X event on Thursday night at the Blood Shed in Millville, New Jersey. You can see results below, via PW Ponderings:
* Eric Ryan def. Orin Veidt
* Dom Garrini def. Jimmy Lloyd
* Alex Ocean vs. Danny Demanto ended in a no contest
* Reed Bentley def. Eddy Only
* Atticus Cogar def. Akira
* John Wayne Murdoch def. Casanova Valentine
