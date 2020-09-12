ICW No Holds Barred Pitfighter X Results

ICW No Holds Barred held their Pitfighter X event on Thursday night at the Blood Shed in Millville, New Jersey. You can see results below, via PW Ponderings:

* Eric Ryan def. Orin Veidt

* Dom Garrini def. Jimmy Lloyd

* Alex Ocean vs. Danny Demanto ended in a no contest

* Reed Bentley def. Eddy Only

* Atticus Cogar def. Akira

* John Wayne Murdoch def. Casanova Valentine