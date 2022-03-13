wrestling / News

ICW No Holds Barred Pitfighter X10 Results

March 12, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ICW New York No Holds Barred Image Credit: ICW

ICW No Holds Barred held its event Pitfighter X10 last night at the TWE Arena in Red Bank, Tennessee, which aired on IWTV. Here are results, via Fightful:

* AKIRA vs. Masha Slamovich went to a no contest
* Derek Neal def. Dominic Garrini
* Danny Demanto def. Erron Wade
* TWE Championship: Merc (c) def. Brandon Kirk
* Krule def. Satu Jinn
* Tank def. Jaden Newman
* Kasey Kirk def. John Wayne Murdoch
* ICW American Deathmatch Championship: Joel Bateman def. Reed Bentley (c)

