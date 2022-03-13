ICW No Holds Barred Pitfighter X10 Results

ICW No Holds Barred held its event Pitfighter X10 last night at the TWE Arena in Red Bank, Tennessee, which aired on IWTV. Here are results, via Fightful:

* AKIRA vs. Masha Slamovich went to a no contest

* Derek Neal def. Dominic Garrini

* Danny Demanto def. Erron Wade

* TWE Championship: Merc (c) def. Brandon Kirk

* Krule def. Satu Jinn

* Tank def. Jaden Newman

* Kasey Kirk def. John Wayne Murdoch

* ICW American Deathmatch Championship: Joel Bateman def. Reed Bentley (c)