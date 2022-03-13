wrestling / News
ICW No Holds Barred Pitfighter X10 Results
ICW No Holds Barred held its event Pitfighter X10 last night at the TWE Arena in Red Bank, Tennessee, which aired on IWTV. Here are results, via Fightful:
* AKIRA vs. Masha Slamovich went to a no contest
* Derek Neal def. Dominic Garrini
* Danny Demanto def. Erron Wade
* TWE Championship: Merc (c) def. Brandon Kirk
* Krule def. Satu Jinn
* Tank def. Jaden Newman
* Kasey Kirk def. John Wayne Murdoch
* ICW American Deathmatch Championship: Joel Bateman def. Reed Bentley (c)
Holy shit!!!! @TheSmash_Hit #pfx10 pic.twitter.com/HMsNhAw62D
— Deathmatch Worldwide (@DMWWofficial) March 12, 2022
KASEY KIRK JUST BEAT THE FUCKING DUKE!!
YOUR WINNER: @CatalKasey #PFX10
Watch LIVE only on IWTV! pic.twitter.com/lXTqe248uh
— ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) March 12, 2022
Masha with the headlock takeover….of death @mashaslamovich #PFX10 pic.twitter.com/RffLwnd1Gs
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) March 12, 2022
.@mashaslamovich knows how much of a Jon Moxley fan AKIRA is. #PFX10 @ICWNHB @indiewrestling
▶️https://t.co/d3DddxfYzx pic.twitter.com/wiZpaPjfxH
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) March 12, 2022
THIS CROWD IS UNGLUED FOR THE BATTLE OF CHATTANOOGA!! @Jaden4Real VS @Tank_Est1996 (w/ #TheRev ) #PFX10
Watch LIVE only on IWTV! pic.twitter.com/L4mA4ejCWQ
— ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) March 12, 2022
