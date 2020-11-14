wrestling / News
ICW No Holds Barred Pitfighter X4 Results
ICW No Holds Barred held their Pitfighter X4 event last night at the 81 Bay Brewing Company in Tampa, Florida. Here are results, via PW Ponderings:
* Eric Ryan def. Jimmy Lloyd
* Dominic Garrini def. Eddy Only
* Justin Kyle def. Bruce Santee
* AKIRA def. Nolan Edward
* Reed Bentley def. Atticus Cogar
* John Wayne Murdoch def. Alex Ocean
* SHLAK def. Neil Diamond Cutter
Damn, @thealexocean cant fkn die!@TheDukeJWM fkd him up though@ICWNHB#PFX4 pic.twitter.com/B7zu707YpP
— 🌟 ProWrestling5Star 🌟 (@PWrestling5Star) November 14, 2020
The pile driver that ended it for my heel @Atticus_Cogar. Super death match. @ICWNHB #PFX4 on @indiewrestling. https://t.co/1hLCeI65v7
— Annabella Hargrove (@epiphany_her) November 14, 2020
The elbow strikes aren't even the reason I'm GIF'ing this. @TheDukeJWM @thealexocean #ICWNHB #PFX4 @ICWNHB @indiewrestling
▶️https://t.co/d3DddxfYzx pic.twitter.com/5rPnpSrk0g
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) November 14, 2020
