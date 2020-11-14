ICW No Holds Barred Pitfighter X4 Results

ICW No Holds Barred held their Pitfighter X4 event last night at the 81 Bay Brewing Company in Tampa, Florida. Here are results, via PW Ponderings:

* Eric Ryan def. Jimmy Lloyd

* Dominic Garrini def. Eddy Only

* Justin Kyle def. Bruce Santee

* AKIRA def. Nolan Edward

* Reed Bentley def. Atticus Cogar

* John Wayne Murdoch def. Alex Ocean

* SHLAK def. Neil Diamond Cutter