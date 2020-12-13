ICW: No Holds Barred Pitfighter X5 Results: Dominic Garrini, Shane Mercer & More In Action

ICW: No Holds Barred held their Pitfighter X5 show on Friday night featuring Dominic Garrini, Shane Mercer, and more in action. You can check out the highlights below per Fightful:

* AKIRA def. Aidan Blackhart

* Shane Mercer def. Daniel Garcia

* Dominic Garrini def. Gary Jay

Gary Jay is not okay. Holy fucking shit. #PFX5 pic.twitter.com/NgerXoU1iT — Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) December 13, 2020

* Brandon Kirk (w/ Kasey Kirk) def. Danny Demanto

* Christmas Tree Deathmatch: Neil Diamond Cutter def. Jeff Cannonball

* Reed Bentley def. Satu Jinn

* Alex Ocean (w/ Riley Madison) def. Casanova Valentine

* John Wayne Murdoch def. Nolan Edward