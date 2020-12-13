wrestling / News
ICW: No Holds Barred Pitfighter X5 Results: Dominic Garrini, Shane Mercer & More In Action
ICW: No Holds Barred held their Pitfighter X5 show on Friday night featuring Dominic Garrini, Shane Mercer, and more in action. You can check out the highlights below per Fightful:
* AKIRA def. Aidan Blackhart
A great promo by @theakiraway at @ICWNHB #PFX5 pic.twitter.com/KoRvnOCIDR
— Tim Mulhall (@tmulhall79) December 13, 2020
* Shane Mercer def. Daniel Garcia
When @theirondemon just rips off a door to beat @GarciaWrestling #PFX5 @ICWNHB pic.twitter.com/w0cqPgcxPA
— Faith (@FaithMulhall) December 13, 2020
* Dominic Garrini def. Gary Jay
Gary Jay is not okay. Holy fucking shit. #PFX5 pic.twitter.com/NgerXoU1iT
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) December 13, 2020
* Brandon Kirk (w/ Kasey Kirk) def. Danny Demanto
I did a thing tonight… don’t mess with the Cold Hearted Playa!! @dannydemanto @ICWNHB @TheReal_Kirk @CatalKasey pic.twitter.com/YmIkOcQXX9
— Mac McMuffins #BDM (Mittens) (@NYINDYCMPUNKKID) December 13, 2020
* Christmas Tree Deathmatch: Neil Diamond Cutter def. Jeff Cannonball
Never have I ever seen a flying honey badger in my life 🤔 @FearlessNeil @JeffCannonball #PFX5 @ICWNHB pic.twitter.com/I85fBZn9Wu
— Faith (@FaithMulhall) December 13, 2020
OMG the violence 😳 @JeffCannonball @FearlessNeil #PFX5 @ICWNHB pic.twitter.com/WjlhINe2B4
— Faith (@FaithMulhall) December 13, 2020
* Reed Bentley def. Satu Jinn
* Alex Ocean (w/ Riley Madison) def. Casanova Valentine
My main @CasanovaVal666 . I'm so glad I didn't trash my old Muay Thai gloves and see they went to good use. @thealexocean @RileyisMadison @ICWNHB @dannydemanto #pfx5 pic.twitter.com/HxM3Ofm2r3
— Impactjiujitsu (@impactjiujitsu) December 13, 2020
* John Wayne Murdoch def. Nolan Edward
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes Comments On His Brief Impact Wrestling Run, Says His Parking Spot Was Given Away
- Jim Ross On Rikishi Taking Hell In A Cell Bump At Armageddon 2000, Why It One Of WWE’s Best Matches That Year
- First Owen Hart Action Figure in Two Decades Sells Out in Minutes
- Backstage Details On Talent’s Reaction To Vince McMahon’s Decision To Send Certain WWE Stars To PC