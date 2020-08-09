wrestling / News
ICW No Holds Barred Vol. 4 Results: Mance Warner, SHLAK & More Compete
ICW held their latest No Holds Barred show on Saturday, featuring Mance Warner and more. You can see the results below, per Fightful:
Mance Warner def. Tony Deppen
Reed Bentley def. Dale Patricks
Jimmy Lloyd def. Brandon Kirk
Taipei Death Match: Eric Ryan def. Eddy Only
Alex Ocean def. Alex Colon by referee’s decision
SHLAK def. Casanova Valentine
John Wayne Murdoch def. Akira
FUUUUUUUUCK #NHB4 @ICWNHB @indiewrestling @Tony_Deppen
▶️https://t.co/orkuzhZE27 pic.twitter.com/HB9ySAPH7T
— Kayden😷/Deathmatch Callux (@KVR216) August 8, 2020
THESE HEADBUTTS ARE CRAZY! #NHB4 pic.twitter.com/36Mjm3oC6W
— Big Willie-isms (@bigwillieisms) August 8, 2020
I'M SO READY for @theakiraway Vs @TheJimmyLLoyd! #NHB4 pic.twitter.com/HwxrGmfTk1
— Big Willie-isms (@bigwillieisms) August 8, 2020
Absolutely crazy #NHB4 pic.twitter.com/PiOpYYUXV1
— WAWN #WWE #SummerSlam (@WAWN_Wrestling) August 8, 2020
