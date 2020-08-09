wrestling / News

ICW No Holds Barred Vol. 4 Results: Mance Warner, SHLAK & More Compete

August 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ICW New York No Holds Barred

ICW held their latest No Holds Barred show on Saturday, featuring Mance Warner and more. You can see the results below, per Fightful:

Mance Warner def. Tony Deppen

Reed Bentley def. Dale Patricks

Jimmy Lloyd def. Brandon Kirk

Taipei Death Match: Eric Ryan def. Eddy Only

Alex Ocean def. Alex Colon by referee’s decision

SHLAK def. Casanova Valentine

John Wayne Murdoch def. Akira

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ICW No Holds Barred, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading