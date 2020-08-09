ICW No Holds Barred Vol. 4 Results: Mance Warner, SHLAK & More Compete

ICW held their latest No Holds Barred show on Saturday, featuring Mance Warner and more. You can see the results below, per Fightful:

Mance Warner def. Tony Deppen

Reed Bentley def. Dale Patricks

Jimmy Lloyd def. Brandon Kirk

Taipei Death Match: Eric Ryan def. Eddy Only

Alex Ocean def. Alex Colon by referee’s decision

SHLAK def. Casanova Valentine

John Wayne Murdoch def. Akira