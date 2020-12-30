wrestling / News
ICW: No Holds Barred Teaming With Boardwalk Budz Convention For June 2021 Events
December 29, 2020 | Posted by
ICW: No Holds Barred is set to run several events in June in conjunction with the Boardwalk Budz Convention. The company announced on Twitter on Tuesday night that they will host shows from June 25th through the 27th as part of the convention in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Ticket information is coming soon for the events; you can find out more in the below tweet.
SHOW ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨
SATURDAY JUNE 25-27 2021 LIVE! from The SHOWBOAT HOTEL in ATLANTIC CITY NJ ♠️
ICW NHB will be running MULTIPLE EVENTS ALL WEEKEND LONG in CONJUNCTION with The BOARDWALK BUDZ CONVENTION!
RESERVED TICKET INFO COMING SOON!
Tickets – https://t.co/RSSfE2T1Jl pic.twitter.com/oGpOuLCY4a
— ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) December 30, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Brodie Lee Reportedly Tested Negative for COVID-19 Multiple Times During Hospitalization
- Update on Changes to AEW Dynamite for Coming Weeks, Tony Khan Rewrote Entire Show for Wednesday
- Chris Jericho Responds to NBA Twitter Comments on His Physique With Selfie Photo
- Widow of Brodie Lee Shares Photo of Last Text Exchange With Her Husband