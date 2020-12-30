wrestling / News

ICW: No Holds Barred Teaming With Boardwalk Budz Convention For June 2021 Events

December 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ICW New York No Holds Barred

ICW: No Holds Barred is set to run several events in June in conjunction with the Boardwalk Budz Convention. The company announced on Twitter on Tuesday night that they will host shows from June 25th through the 27th as part of the convention in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Ticket information is coming soon for the events; you can find out more in the below tweet.

