ICW No Holds Barred The Pit 4 & 5, Deathmatch Circus Results

October 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ICW New York No Holds Barred

ICW No Holds Barred held a trio of shows over the weekend in The Pit 4 and 5 as well as Deathmatch Circus 2021, and the results are online. You can see the full results for the shows, which aired on FITE TV, below per Fightful:

ICW No Holds Barred The Pit 4 (October 1)

* Aaron Williams def. Aaron Orion

* Justin Kyle def. Isaiah Broner

* Satu Jinn def. The Carver

* Tank def. Hoodfoot

* Brandon Kirk (w/ Kasey Kirk) def. Darren McCarty

* ICW American Deathmatch Championship: John Wayne Murdoch (c) def. Tommy Vendetta

ICW No Holds Barred Volume 18: Deathmatch Circus 2021 (October 1)

* AKIRA def. Brandon Kirk

* Justin Kyle def. Tank

* Atticus Cogar def. Jimmy Jacobs

* Neil Diamond Cutter def. Mad Man Pondo

* Dale Patricks def. Jeff King

* 44OH! (Bobby Beverly & Eric Ryan) def. The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Satu Jinn)

* Sadika def. Mickie Knuckles

ICW No Holds Barred The Pit 5 (October 2)

* Atticus Cogar def. Jake Crist

* Justin Kyle def. Larry D

* Neil Diamond Cutter def. Eddy Only

* Mickie Knuckles def. Brandon Kirk

* AKIRA def. Bobby Beverly

* Eric Ryan def. Sadika

* ICW American Deathmatch Championship: John Wayne Murdoch (c) def. Dale Patricks

