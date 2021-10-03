wrestling / News
ICW No Holds Barred The Pit 4 & 5, Deathmatch Circus Results
ICW No Holds Barred held a trio of shows over the weekend in The Pit 4 and 5 as well as Deathmatch Circus 2021, and the results are online. You can see the full results for the shows, which aired on FITE TV, below per Fightful:
ICW No Holds Barred The Pit 4 (October 1)
* Aaron Williams def. Aaron Orion
* Justin Kyle def. Isaiah Broner
* Satu Jinn def. The Carver
* Tank def. Hoodfoot
* Brandon Kirk (w/ Kasey Kirk) def. Darren McCarty
* ICW American Deathmatch Championship: John Wayne Murdoch (c) def. Tommy Vendetta
ICW No Holds Barred Volume 18: Deathmatch Circus 2021 (October 1)
* AKIRA def. Brandon Kirk
* Justin Kyle def. Tank
* Atticus Cogar def. Jimmy Jacobs
* Neil Diamond Cutter def. Mad Man Pondo
* Dale Patricks def. Jeff King
* 44OH! (Bobby Beverly & Eric Ryan) def. The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Satu Jinn)
* Sadika def. Mickie Knuckles
ICW No Holds Barred The Pit 5 (October 2)
* Atticus Cogar def. Jake Crist
* Justin Kyle def. Larry D
* Neil Diamond Cutter def. Eddy Only
* Mickie Knuckles def. Brandon Kirk
* AKIRA def. Bobby Beverly
* Eric Ryan def. Sadika
* ICW American Deathmatch Championship: John Wayne Murdoch (c) def. Dale Patricks
