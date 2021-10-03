ICW No Holds Barred The Pit 4 & 5, Deathmatch Circus Results

ICW No Holds Barred held a trio of shows over the weekend in The Pit 4 and 5 as well as Deathmatch Circus 2021, and the results are online. You can see the full results for the shows, which aired on FITE TV, below per Fightful:

ICW No Holds Barred The Pit 4 (October 1)

* Aaron Williams def. Aaron Orion

* Justin Kyle def. Isaiah Broner

* Satu Jinn def. The Carver

* Tank def. Hoodfoot

* Brandon Kirk (w/ Kasey Kirk) def. Darren McCarty

* ICW American Deathmatch Championship: John Wayne Murdoch (c) def. Tommy Vendetta

Showed up to @ICWNHB late from a wedding Delivered a banger with @TheDukeJWM Showed everyone I DO belong 💯#ThePit4 pic.twitter.com/zycJcbtsKJ — “The Lovable Psychopath” Tommy Vendetta (@tommy_vendetta) October 3, 2021

ICW No Holds Barred Volume 18: Deathmatch Circus 2021 (October 1)

* AKIRA def. Brandon Kirk

* Justin Kyle def. Tank

* Atticus Cogar def. Jimmy Jacobs

* Neil Diamond Cutter def. Mad Man Pondo

PONDO CHUCKS THE BOWLING BALL AT CUTTER'S FACE #NHB18 pic.twitter.com/XCKhNT0QcY — Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) October 2, 2021

* Dale Patricks def. Jeff King

* 44OH! (Bobby Beverly & Eric Ryan) def. The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Satu Jinn)

* Sadika def. Mickie Knuckles

ICW No Holds Barred The Pit 5 (October 2)

* Atticus Cogar def. Jake Crist

* Justin Kyle def. Larry D

* Neil Diamond Cutter def. Eddy Only

* Mickie Knuckles def. Brandon Kirk

* AKIRA def. Bobby Beverly

* Eric Ryan def. Sadika

THE KING KEEPS HIS CROWN! BUT NOT IN ONE PIECE! YOUR WINNER: @Ericryanpro #ThePIT5 Watch LIVE only on IWTV! pic.twitter.com/tMRTd3gfye — ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) October 3, 2021

* ICW American Deathmatch Championship: John Wayne Murdoch (c) def. Dale Patricks