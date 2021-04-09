wrestling / News
ICW No Holds Barred Vol 11: Then And Now Results: New Jack in Tag Team Action, More
April 9, 2021 | Posted by
ICW No Holds Barred their latest show on Thursday, featuring New Jack in the main event and more. You can see the full results for the show, which aired on IWTV, below per Fightful:
* Tony Deppen def. Daniel Garcia
* Lee Moriarty def. Steve Madison
* Super Fight III: Justin Kyle def. Bruce Santee
* Jon Davis def. Dominic Garrini (w/ Kevin Ku)
* Brandon Kirk (w/ Kasey Kirk) def. Danny Demanto (w/ Mittens)
* Dan Maff def. Calvin Tankman
* Nolan Edward def. Jake Crist. After the match, Nolan Edwards challenged Sami Callihan of IMPACT Wrestling
* New Jack & The Carnage Crew (Tony DeVito & HC Loc) def. The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley) & Neil Diamond Cutter
More Trending Stories
- Andrade Reportedly Receiving WrestleMania Weekend Appearance Offers Outside of WWE
- Tony Khan Addresses AEW Running First House Show on Same Week as WrestleMania 37
- Charlotte Flair Shares Pictures From New Revealing Photoshoot
- Arn Anderson On Triple H vs. Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 32, Vince McMahon Insisting On Reigns Playing Babyface Role