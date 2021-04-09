ICW No Holds Barred Vol 11: Then And Now Results: New Jack in Tag Team Action, More

ICW No Holds Barred their latest show on Thursday, featuring New Jack in the main event and more. You can see the full results for the show, which aired on IWTV, below per Fightful:

* Tony Deppen def. Daniel Garcia

* Lee Moriarty def. Steve Madison

* Super Fight III: Justin Kyle def. Bruce Santee

* Jon Davis def. Dominic Garrini (w/ Kevin Ku)

* Brandon Kirk (w/ Kasey Kirk) def. Danny Demanto (w/ Mittens)

* Dan Maff def. Calvin Tankman

* Nolan Edward def. Jake Crist. After the match, Nolan Edwards challenged Sami Callihan of IMPACT Wrestling

* New Jack & The Carnage Crew (Tony DeVito & HC Loc) def. The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley) & Neil Diamond Cutter