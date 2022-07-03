ICW No Holds Barred Vol. 28 Results 7.02.22: Joel Bateman Retains Title

– ICW No Holds Barred held another event, Volume 28, on Saturday, July 2. It was once again at the US Military Veterans Motorcycle Club in Maybee, Michigan. The card streamed live on IWTV. Below are some results, courtesy of PWPonderings.com:

* SHLAK beat Eric Ryan.

* AKIRA beat Brandon Kirk.

* Satu Jinn beat Neil Diamond Cutter.

* Tommy Vendetta beat Bobby Beverly.

* Kasey Kirk (w/ Brandon Kirk) beat Dale Patricks.

* Krule beat The Carver.

* ICW American Deathmatch Championship: Joel Bateman (c) beat John Wayne Murdoch to retain the title.