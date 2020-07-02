ICW No Holds Barred Vol. 3 Changes Locations Due To Protest

ICW has announced that their No Holds Barred Vol. 3 show this Saturday has changed locations due to a peaceful protest planned for the same day. The event was originally scheduled to happen in Atlantic City, New Jersey, but will now take place in Millville.

The announcement reads: “Today we were contacted by Atlantic City officials. It was brought to our attention that a sizeable peaceful protest is planned for July 4. We at ICW no Holds Barred believe everyone has the right to protest peacefully. Atlantic City officials informed us further that the Pagan’s Motorcycle Club is rumored to be heading to the city on Saturday to counteract this planned peaceful protest. With this information, a decision was made to change locations for Saturday’s event No Holds Barred Vol. 3: Deathmatch Drive-In. The safety of our fans, staff and wrestlers is and will always be top priority for us. That being said, the new location for Saturday’s event is 385 Lebanon Rd, Millville NJ 08332. This event is still outdoors. We now have more room for social distancing which will be monitored and taken seriously. More information will be provided as it becomes available.”