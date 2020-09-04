wrestling / News
Various News: New Match Announced For ICW No Holds Barred Vol. 6, How Old Is Xavier Woods Today
– Brandon Kirk and Alex Ocean will square off in a new match set for ICW No Holds Barred Vol. 6 on Sept. 11 in Millville, New Jersey.
“FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨
THE FUTURE IS NEAR 💀
BRANDON KIRK vs ALEX OCEAN
FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 11th – MILLVILLE NJ
No Submissions, No DQ, No Rules No Holds Barred! #NHB6
Tickets are SOLD OUT!
Watch LIVE on the IWTV app by using the code ICWNHB for 5 Days FREE!”
— ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) September 4, 2020
– Xavier Woods turns 34 years old today, while Wesley Blake turns 33, Awesome Kong turns 43, and Jerry Jarrett turns 78.
