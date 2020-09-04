– Brandon Kirk and Alex Ocean will square off in a new match set for ICW No Holds Barred Vol. 6 on Sept. 11 in Millville, New Jersey.

“FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 THE FUTURE IS NEAR 💀

BRANDON KIRK vs ALEX OCEAN FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 11th – MILLVILLE NJ No Submissions, No DQ, No Rules No Holds Barred! #NHB6 Tickets are SOLD OUT! Watch LIVE on the IWTV app by using the code ICWNHB for 5 Days FREE!”

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 THE FUTURE IS NEAR 💀

BRANDON KIRK vs ALEX OCEAN FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 11th – MILLVILLE NJ No Submissions, No DQ, No Rules No Holds Barred! #NHB6 Tickets are SOLD OUT! Watch LIVE on the IWTV app by using the code ICWNHB for 5 Days FREE! pic.twitter.com/1yX4PGFteb — ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) September 4, 2020

– Xavier Woods turns 34 years old today, while Wesley Blake turns 33, Awesome Kong turns 43, and Jerry Jarrett turns 78.