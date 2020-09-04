wrestling / News

Various News: New Match Announced For ICW No Holds Barred Vol. 6, How Old Is Xavier Woods Today

September 4, 2020 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Xavier Woods WWE

– Brandon Kirk and Alex Ocean will square off in a new match set for ICW No Holds Barred Vol. 6 on Sept. 11 in Millville, New Jersey.

“FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨

THE FUTURE IS NEAR 💀
BRANDON KIRK vs ALEX OCEAN

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 11th – MILLVILLE NJ

No Submissions, No DQ, No Rules No Holds Barred! #NHB6

Tickets are SOLD OUT!

Watch LIVE on the IWTV app by using the code ICWNHB for 5 Days FREE!”

– Xavier Woods turns 34 years old today, while Wesley Blake turns 33, Awesome Kong turns 43, and Jerry Jarrett turns 78.

